Why Colbie Caillat Waited This Long to Star in a Campaign

Colbie Caillat's first memory of White House Black Market is probably the same as yours. It's certainly the same as mine. "I'm from Southern California, and there's a shopping center by where we live with a White House Black Market. My friend shops there. My mom shops there. I shop there," Caillat recalls to us over the phone. "I've just seen [the store] around for so long, that it feels like home."

So when White House Black Market called upon Caillat to appear in its spring 2017 "Women to Women" campaign, alongside actress Isabella Rossellini and her daughter Elettra Wiedemann, poet Cleo Wade, author Jessica Queller, and entrepreneur Taylor Foster, to spread the message of female empowerment and women supporting women, and to cover the hit song "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge, she couldn't pass up the opportunity.

"I've actually never done any kind of campaign like this before," she confesses. "I've held out until it was something that I felt was the right fit for me. I love that this is all about empowering women, kindness, and uplifting women to be successful, to be who they are. It aligns with how I write my songs, especially 'Try,' which is about loving yourself and encouraging other women to do the same."

In a series of picturesque images shot by Matt Jones, Caillat is seen strumming her guitar in a breezy floral-print dress in one, a pretty white lace top with rust cargo pants in another, and in a cool-girl army jacket and jeans in the third (she says she still wears all three outfits all. the. time).

For her, though, the highlight was definitely the making of the "We Are Family" music video, which you can see at WHBM.com/womentowomen. "I thought it was beautiful the way all these incredible women came together," she says. "And I loved recording the song, especially with a classic one that we all know and have listened forever. My fiance and I worked on it together in our studio at home, and it was so much fun."

