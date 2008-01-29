Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Cocktail Shorts
1. Verrier
Blue silk-charmeuse shorts with gathered hem, $490; at select Nordstrom stores, 888-282-6060.
2. Catherine Malandrino
Pink floral-print cotton shorts, $225; 212-929-8710.
3. Julie Haus
Blue-and-white stripe silk-charmeuse shorts, $238; 212-239-4100.
4. Vera Wang Lavender Label
Yellow cotton-elastane shorts with cuff, $215; at Vera Wang, 212-628-9898.
5. Moschino
Floral-print cotton-silk shorts, $715; at Bergdorf Goodman, 888-774-2424.
6. Doo.Ri
7. Carolina Herrera
8. Dries Van Noten
