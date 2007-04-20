Serves 20



Mint leaves (bunch)

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

5 cups club soda

4 cups vodka

4 cups fresh lemon juice

⅔ cup superfine sugar



First, prepare sugar syrup: Heat the first cup of sugar and water over low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until sugar has dissolved. Stop stirring and increase heat to medium. Simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool; refrigerate 2 hours before using.



In a large bowl, muddle ½ cup mint leaves with the sugar syrup. Stir in club soda, vodka, fresh lemon juice and additional ⅔superfine sugar. Chill.



Pour into ice-filled pitchers with lemon rounds and mint sprigs; serve in tall glasses.