Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Coast-to-Coast Must-Haves
-
1. New York: Chain NecklaceDiana Broussard resin-and-silver necklace, $315; 847-441-7784.
Win this necklace!
-
2. New York: Edgy Ankle BootsLoeffler Randall leather booties, $455; shopbop.com.
-
3. Chicago: Striped ScarfM. Missoni wool-viscose scarf, $195; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Win this scarf!
-
4. Chicago: Wooden RingKep Designs wood-and-coral ring, $135; kepdesigns.com.
-
5. Dallas: Patent-Leather PlatformsFendi patent-leather slingbacks, $585; 800-336-3469 for stores.
Win these shoes!
-
6. Dallas: Bold CuffChanel metal, glass and strass cuff, $1,595; 800-550-0005.
-
7. Miami: Wrap-Around ShadesDior metal aviators, $340; dior.com for stores.
Win these sunglasses!
-
8. Miami: Strappy SandalsManolo Blahnik leather heels, $625; at Neiman Marcus.
-
9. Atlanta: Metallic TopLaRok polyester top, $288; at Nordstrom.
Win this top!
-
10. Atlanta: Envelope ClutchJada Loveless alligator clutch, $5,400; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
11. Los Angeles: Bright Cotton TeesSplendid cotton scoopneck ($42; 212-297-0946) and V-neck ($54; revolveclothing.com.
Win these T-shirts!
-
12. Los Angeles: Charm NecklaceKaviar and Kind 18kt-gold necklace with diamonds, $3,150; kaviarkind.com.
