Stylist and Athlete Valerie Julian Talks Las Vegas Style and Unexpected Dressing

For Valerie Julian style is all about pushing boundaries. The co-owner of Fruition, an independent boutique in Las Vegas, and "life athlete" for fitness community Mission I'mPOSSIBLE Worldwide, blends Nike sports bras with Chanel earrings and Celine with Gap staples to create perfect high-low silhouettes based on her refined style. The Nevada native also adds creative consultant and stylist to her passion-fueled fashion portfolio (she's styled the likes of Odell Beckham, Jr.).

Courtesy

Here, the style leader shares how her spiritual approach to life and work inspire her to create diverse looks that stand out in the eclectic Las Vegas scene.

Courtesy

What is the most stylish street in your city?

Las Vegas Boulevard

What’s a perfect Sunday afternoon in your city?

God, family and business – in that order.

What do you love about fashion in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is built around escapism and surrealism. Understanding the psychology by creating something consistent and reliable, we are creating a new language.

When you can’t think of anything to wear, what’s your go-to outfit?

I love Phoebe Philo’s delicate textures, so my Celine turtle neck with my old Gap jacket, and Courreges boots.

The first thing I do in the morning is...

I open my eyes and like Lebron says, "thank the Man upstairs."

What is the best piece of style advice you ever received and from whom?

My luminary mentor and big brother, Chris Julian, always told me to create the unexpected.

What are your top three beauty essentials?

Aesop antioxidant facial toner, La Mer The Eye Concentrate, Glossier Rose Balm Dotcom

Describe your personal style in three words.

Most VAL-uable Power