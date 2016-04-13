3 Coachella-Inspired Collections That Prove Festival Fashion Is Still a Thing

Piggybacking on the success of last year's sold-out collaboration, H&M, now in its seventh year as an official Coachella sponsor, has once again teamed up with the fest on a capsule line of folk-inspired garb: H&M Loves Coachella. The 50-piece range includes billowy blouses, denim cut-offs, and flat ankle boots—all the accoutrements of the requisite uniform.

Shop the pieces (from left): Open-shoulder top, $13; hm.com. Sunglasses, $10; hm.com. Jersey tank top, $15; hm.com. Denim bib overall shorts, $35; hm.com.