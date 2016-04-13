FASHION

3 Coachella-Inspired Collections That Prove Festival Fashion Is Still a Thing

3 Coachella-Inspired Collections That Prove Festival Fashion Is Still a Thing
Courtesy
April 13, 2016 @ 6:00 PM
BY: Claire Stern

Though many still come for the music, Coachella has arguably become more known for its fashion over the years. As such, the bohemian aesthetic synonymous with the festival has spawned several capsule collections inspired by its folksy desert vibe. Here are three that ensure Indio mainstays, like fringe and suede, aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

RELATED: 23 Useful Things We're Packing for Coachella 2016

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top