3 Coachella-Inspired Collections That Prove Festival Fashion Is Still a Thing

Though many still come for the music, Coachella has arguably become more known for its fashion over the years. As such, the bohemian aesthetic synonymous with the festival has spawned several capsule collections inspired by its folksy desert vibe. Here are three that ensure Indio mainstays, like fringe and suede, aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
-
1. H&M
Piggybacking on the success of last year's sold-out collaboration, H&M, now in its seventh year as an official Coachella sponsor, has once again teamed up with the fest on a capsule line of folk-inspired garb: H&M Loves Coachella. The 50-piece range includes billowy blouses, denim cut-offs, and flat ankle boots—all the accoutrements of the requisite uniform.
Shop the pieces (from left): Open-shoulder top, $13; hm.com. Sunglasses, $10; hm.com. Jersey tank top, $15; hm.com. Denim bib overall shorts, $35; hm.com.
-
2. ANINE BING
As a native Angeleno, it's no surprise that cult-favorite designer Anine Bing is also jumping on the festival fashion bandwagon, and her capsule collection of luxurious basics offer a sleek riff on the free-spirited trends that, for better or worse, have become associated with Coachella. "I was inspired by desert sunsets and palm trees and endless nights filled with music," Bing says of the line. "I chose a palette of dusty rose, silver, and sand to strike a balance between bohemian and rock 'n' roll."
Shop the pieces (from left): Camisole, $129; aninebing.com. Lace-up sandals with tassels, $299; aninebing.com. Suede jacket with lacing, $1,199; aninebing.com.
-
3. CHRISTY DAWN AND Z BERG
What do you do when you're performing at Coachella for the first time and don't know what to wear? If you're singer Z Berg of the indie pop band Phases, you commission a two-piece limited-edition collab with your BFF. In partnership with model-designer Christy Dawn, the artist launched a cotton baby doll dress (appropriately named the "Z Dress") and a jumpsuit with flared pants ahead of her squad's musical debut on April 15.
Shop the pieces (from left): The Z Dress in navy, $191; christydawn.com. The Z Dress in white, $191; christydawn.com.