Drew Barrymore Says She Feels Hip in Coach—and 7 Other Things That Happened at the Pre-Fall 2017 Show

It's been quite a year for Coach. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the heritage leather goods brand opened its flagship in N.Y.C. (the largest Coach store in the world), partnered up with a non-profit organization, launched a capsule collection dedicated to celebrating its beloved dino Rexy, and finally, wrapped up 2016 with a giant pre-fall 2017 runway production that turned into blowout of an after-party. From a star-studded front row to a surprise appearance by the New York City Children's Chorus, take a look at everything that went down.

1. The pre-fall 2017 runway show was staged at Pier 94, where the cavernous warehouse was made over to resemble the parking lot outside an old-school motel, complete with vintage cars and neon signage of recognizable Coachisms, like Rexy and a rocket ship.

The scene is set for our #Coach75 anniversary runway show. Follow the fete on our Instagram Story. #Regram @StuartVevers A photo posted by Coach (@coach) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

2. Creative director Stuart Vevers drew upon "American optimism" for the collection, fusing a mash-up of ideas, like space exploration (read: dreamers), rebels and romantics, and individuality, into the line-up. "New York City, the cultural melting pot that embraces individuality and welcomes outsiders, regardless of race, gender or personal style. A sense of togetherness, where contradictions and imperfections are respected and celebrated," read the show notes.

N.Y.C may have been the starting point, but nostalgia was the driving theme, with NASA- or "The Stooges"-embossed bags, and ice cream sundae motifs.

Space case. #Coach75 #CoachPreFall2017 A photo posted by Coach (@coach) on Dec 8, 2016 at 7:15pm PST

3. And what's a Coach runway without Rexy? Pieces from her capsule collection punctuated the line-up.

Secret's out. We're BTS of the #Coach75 anniversary runway show. See more now on our Instagram Story. #RexyTheCoachDino A photo posted by Coach (@coach) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:02pm PST

5. Stars sitting in the front row included: Drew Barrymore, Zoe Kravitz, Emma Roberts, Rowan Blanchard, Michael B. Jordan, Riley Keough, and Olivia Culpo. "I think Coach is really cool—I'm wearing them tonight," Barrymore says, pointing to her embroidered varsity jacket and mixed-print separates. "I'm a 42-year-old mom and I feel hip." She pauses and then self-deprecatingly: "I probably don't, maybe a bit silly, but Coach makes me feel good, and that's all that matters.

Kravitz echoes that sentiment. "Coach is so creative and fun, and they don't take themselves too seriously, which is my whole approach to fashion," she says, " because I think everything should have some humor to it."

Front row at the #Coach75 anniversary runway show. #frow A photo posted by Coach (@coach) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:04pm PST

6. To wrap up the show, the New York City Children's Chorus performed "Empire State of Mind" during the final walk through.

7. And then a disco ball dropped (along with a flurry of foam that looked like faux snow from a distance), which signaled the start of the after-party.

Time to get lit. #Coach75 📷: @smallgirlbiglens A video posted by Coach (@coach) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:08pm PST

8. All the stars stuck around for the after-party. While Drew Barrymore and Emma Roberts mingled in the Motel, Zoe Kravitz was spotted hanging out in the DJ booth.