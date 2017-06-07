Coach Kicked Off the Summer Season with a Party on the High Line 

On Tuesday, Coach threw a summer party in New York City on the High Line, so naturally, guests donned their best and brightest Coach gear for the evening.
The party's star-studded guest list included Chloë Grace Moretz, Rowan Blanchard, Sasha Lane, Hari Nef, and James Franco. Franco and Moretz are the faces of the Coach's men's and women's fragrances, so seeing them stop by for the soiree wasn't a surprise. What was more surprising was the abundance of horse-print Coach gear that Moretz wore.
Moretz's brown V-neck Coach dress had a horse pattern all over it. The dress featured ruffles on the neckline and wrists, and Moretz paired it with a matching Coach cross-body bag.
Take a look at some of the celebrities who visited the High Line in honor of Coach.
1. James Franco and Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers
The actor stopped to pose alongside Vevers at the Coach event. Franco wore a leather jacket with a black and red plaid shirt and black pants. It might not be a horse print, but it sure is stylish.
2. Rowan Blanchard
Blanchard attended the Coach party in a whimsical black cropped jacket with Elvis patches and studs on it. She paired the statement piece with a matching Coach purse of her own.
3. Hari Nef
To accessorize for the event, Nef selected the tiniest purple bag imaginable on a chain around her dress. She wore it with a sheer orange and purple colorblock floral-print dress with a Peter Pan collar. Yes, a lot of look to pull off, but Nef did it effortlessly.
4. Sasha Lane
Up-and-coming American Honey actress Lane might be a new face in the film world, but she looked like a seasoned pro at the Coach event. She wore a blue, orange, and white floral dress with large hoop earrings and brown cutout heels