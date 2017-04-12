Wait, Zara's Website Has a Secret Sale Section

The next time you visit zara.com, forget browsing through the New-In tab or the Trafaluc page. There's a section on the brand's website that you're going to want to scope out first. It's labeled as Special Prices, and it's pretty much like having a personal shopper to show you all of the ridiculously good deals on Zara's website. It's not exactly a sale section with discounted items, but more of an area that highlights amazing products with originally low prices—like the $30 faux leather jacket or the $35 trendy mules below.

Right now, everything grouped on the page is under $50. And nope, it's not a collection of leftover styles from last season. There are tons of new looks to grab, and we've gathered our favorites below.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Amazon Is Changing the Way We Shop