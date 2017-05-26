We all know activewear is expensive, but we found you some yoga outfits that won’t break the bank. Everyone wants to look good when they are working out and no one wants to spend a hundred dollar on a pair of leggings. Shop these four yoga outfits where every pieces is under $50 so you can stay fit and under budget this summer!
VIDEO: Make Me Gwyn: Gywneth Paltrow Shows Laura Brown How to Do Yoga
-
1. The Bold Print
Shop the look: Topshop top, $36; topshop.com. Nike leggings, $28 (originally $40); net-a-porter.com. Jade Yoga block, $20; swimoutlet.com.
-
2. The Gingham Style
Shop the look: Adidas top, $35; adidas.com. Falke sports bra $35; matchesfashion.com. JCrew shorts, $35 (originally $45); jcrew.com. Gaiam yoga towel, $20; gaiam.com.
-
3. The Color Block
Shop the look: Gap leggings, $45; gap.com. Nike sports bra, $35; net-a-porter.com. New Balance tank, $25; kohls.com. Manduka yoga mat strap, $20; zappos.com.
-
4. The Pop of Pattern
Shop the look: Stella McCartney for Adidas sports bra, $32 (originally $45); stellamccartney.com. H&M top, $30; hm.com. Joe Fresh leggings, $20 (originally $34); joefresh.com. AloYoga yoga mat, $44; saksfifthavenue.com.