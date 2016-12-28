5 Yeezy Items You Need from Forward's Year-End Sale

Today's the day! Forward is offering InStyle readers early access to the brand's year-end sale. Starting today, you'll get first dibs on every designer item offered at a discounted price.

Perhaps what we're most excited about is the stylish selection of on-sale Yeezy items. Everything Kanye envisioned—from thigh-high boots ($875, originally $1,250; forward.com), to an everyday T-shirt dress ($137, originally $195; forward.com), and this shearling jacket of our dreams ($1,050, originally $1,500; forward.com)—is yours at a fraction of the price.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Yeezy items from the sale. We promise, these are some of fashion's most coveted items. And yes, these picks are definitely Kardashian-approved.