Refresh Your Work Wardrobe with These 9 Pieces That Are On Sale Now

There's no time like the present to revamp your work wardrobe. Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales came and went, dozens of retailers are still offering deep discounts on everything, including insanely chic (and now, affordable) pieces that work for the office. From satin blazers to metallic tweed skirts, shop nine timeless pieces that will turn heads at the office.
-
1. Theory Kadrayel Stretch-Ponte Turtleneck Dress
Embrace the turtleneck trend with this figure-flattering dress.
$277 (originally $395); net-a-porter.com
-
2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Satin Blazer
Polish off every look with a classic satin blazer.
$297 (originally $495); shopbop.com
-
3. Apiece Apart Fisherman Stitch Sweater
This cozy knit can be worn with anything, from pants to a pencil skirt.
$279 (originally $398); intermixonline.com
-
4. Banana Republic Coated Mixed-Tweed Sheath Dress
Take traditional tweed to the next level with this coated two-toned number.
$140 (originally $148); bananarepublic.com
-
5. Ann Taylor Kick Crop Stretch Leggings
To give your work wardrobe a modern edge, add a kick flare silhouette into your rotation.
$27 (originally $55); anntaylor.com
-
6. Club Monaco Lana Calf-Hair Coat
Stay warm on your way to and from the office in this sleek calf-hair topper.
$559 (originally $695); clubmonaco.com
-
7. J. Crew Zip-Front Pencil Skirt
This sparkly tweed pencil skirt will stun at the office and at cocktail hour.
$50 (originally $148); jcrew.com
-
8. Tibi Tropical Wool Flare Pants
A flared pant brings drama to your work look. Accessorize with pointy toe pumps to elongate your legs.
$245 (originally $350); tibi.com
-
9. H&M Long-Sleeved Dress
Give your LBD a break with this burgundy A-line style.
$50 (originally $60); hm.com