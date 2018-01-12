Work Out Clothes Almost Too Good To Wear To The Gym

The world of athleisure cannot stop blowing our minds! From beautiful pastel sports bra and legging pairings to mesh bombers and cashmere sneakers—these pieces are just too good to only wear to the gym. You can get so much more out of your workout clothes then just a quick sweat session, especially when they look this cute. Pair this Outdoor Voices sporty bomber with high-waisted white jeans. Or you could layer on a chunky crew knit and white button down shirt with The Upside stirrup leggings for a off duty look.
Get to it and shop these homerun activewear pieces before they're gone.
-
1. Tory Sport Bomber & Track Pants
This floral mesh bomber and wide leg track pants is the perfect athleisure mix.
Shop the look: Tory Sport bomber, $498; torysport.com. Tory Sport track pants, $135; torysport.com.
-
2. LNDR Zip Up & Leggings
LNDR has updated the tracksuit, and we are ready for this comfy and flattering do transformation.
Shop the look: LNDR sweater, $375; matchesfashion.com. LNDR leggings, $150; matchesfashion.com.
-
3. Olympia Activewear Sports Bra & Leggings
Is there a better way to pair pastels? Layer under an oatmeal chunky sweater that's perfect for looking cute while running all your Sunday errands.
Shop the look: Olympia Activewear, $90; net-a-porter.com. Olympia Activewear leggings, $110; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. The Upside Stirrup Leggings
Wear your stirrup leggings to your weekly pilates class or dress them up Balenciaga style.
$115
-
5. Fila Pleated Skirt
Sport Fila’s pleated skirt on the tennis court or to brunch to add a sporty flare to your style.
$50
-
6. Adidas NMD_R1 STLT PrimeKnit Sneakers
We didn’t think Adidas Primeknit sneakers could get any better until we laid eyes on these babies, which are the ultimate color combo.
$170
-
7. Outdoor Voices Bomber
Bombers will always be a must in the world of activewear and street style.
$150
-
8. APL Cashmere Sneakers
Nude sneakers will be your best staple item this season.
$250
-
9. Live The Process Wrap Crop Top
A wrap crop top is perfect to pair with your favorite high-waisted jeans and sneakers. Snub in high -waisted leggings when it's time to work out.
$98