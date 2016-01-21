12 Chic (and Not Black) Pants to Wear to Work This Winter

Let’s be honest, in the winter our wardrobes are less than inspired—we typically stick to an all black palette, and maybe, just maybe, if we feel like breaking out of our everyday uniforms, we throw in some gray or navy. Yes, we're all about the grab-and-go ease of getting dressed in the morning, but for 2016, one of our style resolutions was to be a tad more adventurous. So, we are starting with our tried-and-true work trouser, a must-have this season and every season, for that matter, but we are injecting it with some much-needed color and pattern. Think: metallics, floral print, and more. We searched a number of brands for the best fashion forward pants to change things up. Below, 12 far from basic trousers to wear to work (and beyond) this winter.
1. J. Crew
This cropped pant in a delicate blue lace gives your look a luxe touch.
$495; jcrew.com
2. Tory Burch
Be the life of the party with this confetti jacquard pant, the perfect bottom to a black top.
$158 (originally $395); toryburch.com
3. Old Navy
This straight leg pant with horizontal stripes will make your legs look long and lean.
$10 (originally $35); oldnavy.com
4. Rebecca Taylor
Pair these slim-fit tapered pants with a fluid blouse and classic pump.
$139 (originally $350); rebeccataylor.com
5. L.K. Bennett
Dress up this graphic pant with a chunky red knit to add a pop of color.
$177 (originally $219); lkbennett.com
6. Reiss
Sparkle and shine in these metallic trousers—we promise all eyes will be on you.
$122 (originally $245); reiss.com
7. Topshop
A simple floral pair will make any winter ensemble spring forward.
$75; topshop.com
8. Cédric Charlier
Make these vibrant turquoise and saffron pants your focal point by pairing them with a midi boot and white oxford.
$790; net-a-porter.com
9. Oasis
On days when your winter uniform feels bulky, a belted trouser will help show off your waist.
10. Zara
Pair this floral print trouser with a patterned top for a fashion forward head-to-toe look.
$50; zara.com
11. Alice and Olivia
When your pants are this flashy, balance them out with a neutral top.
$298; aliceandolivia.com
12. Lands' End
A plaid pant in a dark hue can be edgy when paired with the right accessories.
$40 (originally $89); landsend.com