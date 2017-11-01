Shop Wire-Free Strapless Bras (Yes, Such a Thing Exists)

Who dreads wearing a strapless bra? We know we do. From the poking wire to the constrictive band to having to yank it up all. The. Time. It's a lot. Fortunately, though, we may have found a solution: wire-free strapless bras.
Below, we've rounded up five wire-free strapless bras—from bandeau silhouettes to foam molded cups to microfiber styles. Scroll through to see the options and shop the one (or ones) that best suits your needs!
1. Intimissimi Microfiber Bra
This microfiber bra has all the structure of a regular strapless bra—just without the wire.
$49
2. Commando Lace Back Bra
This seamless bra will go great under all your tricky styling pieces.
$60
3. Soma Reversible Bra
The ultimate two-in-one bra we need in our wardrobe!
$49
4. Yummie Molded Cup Bra
May we present to you the ultimate bra-bandeau hybrid.
$42
5. Fashion Form's No Back Bra
No wire + no back = no problems!
$40