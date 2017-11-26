12 Fab Work Dresses that Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

There is nothing more difficult than getting dressed for work when it's negative whatever outside. On mornings when you would rather stay in bed in your coziest sweats, but still want to appear put together, look no further than a warm and chic dress. The one-piece staple is easy to just throw on but looks totally planned out. Below, 12 options that will keep you cozy and chic through February.
1. 1-01 Babaton Wilhelmina Dress
This red midi dress is an easy way to make a fashion statement. Pair with knee-high boots and a duster coat for a super bundled winter getup.
Aritzia | $183 (originally $228)
2. Long Sleeve Embroidered Dress
Add a bohemian twist to your every day work wear attire with this embroidered beauty.
Ann Taylor | $159
3. Holt Dress
Chic black and white never goes out of style.
Tory Burch | $448
4. CHECKED SHIFT DRESS
The subtle print on this flattering shift adds a bit of extra to your go-to work shape.
Zara | $40
5. U A-LINE LONG-SLEEVE DRESS
Swap out your traditional LBD for one in navy.
Uniqlo | $40 (originally $50)
6. Puffed sleeves dress
Try a tailored option with puffed sleeves for a modern twist on a classic.
Mango | $60
7. Pussy-bow flocked crepe mini dress
This pretty printed number will take you from day to night with a sprinkling of shine.
Michael Michael Kors | $175
8. KNITTED DRESS WITH WOVEN SKIRT
This knit dress itches to be paired with a perfect over-the-knee boot for a polished edge.
COS | $115
9. Fine-knit Cashmere Dress
An elongated silhouette in cozy cashmere will keep you warm on the chilliest of days.
H&M | $149
10. DRESS WITH STRIPED DETAILS
Forget the bulk of layering! Shirting trim on the collar and sleeve mimic the look of a crisp button down underneath.
Sandro | $295
11. Alexia Dress
A simple print can make all the difference on dreary winter days. Opt for one with a '70s vibe for a particularly on-trend take.
ALC | $499 (originally $595)
12. Classic Cashmere Ruffle Bateau Dress
You can't go wrong with 100 percent cashmere in winter white.
Lands' End | $189