6 Little White Dresses to Wear All Winter Long

Just because we're facing colder temps, it doesn't mean that you have to store your little white dress till summer. You can wear a LWD well into February if it is crafted from wool or cashmere. Ahead, six winter-ready LWDs, plus how to wear them.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Shop our 6 favorites below.
-
1. MAJE
This ribbed tube dress will keep you cozy all winter as well as stylish with pretty lacing details on the sleeves.
Maje | $570
-
2. MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS
Soft ruffles add a romantic edge to this sweater dress.
Michael Michael Kors | $193 (originally $275)
-
3. MANGO
A subtle check print adds a little oomph to this classic shift shape.
Mango | $80
-
4. J. CREW
Try unbuttoning the hem of this cool cable knit dress and pairing with a wide leg trouser for a new spin.
J. Crew | $98
-
5. ARITZIA
This soft, knit option boasts a cute micro flare skirt—great for petites.
Aritzia | $83 (originally $165)
-
6. ZARA
Try layering this oversized sweater dress with a silky slip dress and tall boots for a very fashionable approach.
Zara | $70