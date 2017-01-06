Ace the First Weekend of 2017 with This On-Point Off-Duty Outfit

Shop the look: 1. M.i.h. jeans, $141; matchesfashion.com 2. Baublebar earrings, $32; baublebar.com 3. Topshop coat, $150; topshop.com 4. Falke socks, $14; matchesfashion.com 5. Trademark heels, $398; needsupply.com 6. J. Crew sweater, $60 (originally $90); jcrew.com

First workweek of 2017: done. Now get ready for some well-deserved R&R in an off-duty outfit. Whether you’re going out to the movies, a bar, or a simple get-together with friends, dress up your go-to denim with easy separates that make it look like you tried. Because, come on, it's only the first week of the new year. You can put off getting fancy with your outfits the same way you put off starting your New Year’s resolutions (or is that just me?). Layer on the warmth with a cozy knit and cushy puffer. Recycle your mules by pairing them with neutral socks, and—boom—you’ve got yourself a knockout weekend look.