Lounge in the Season's 6 Coziest Winter PJ Sets 

During the winter months, there is nothing we love more than snuggling up in front of a warm fire in our pajamas—it sure beats wearing an oversize T-shirt and sweatpants. From flannel sets to silky wonders, below are six PJs to keep you cozy all season long.
-
1. L.L. Bean
There is something so classic about white PJs with a navy blue pattern.
$60; llbean.com
-
2. H&M
A white print brightens up an all black set.
$35; hm.com
-
3. Eberjey
With notched lapels, this black set with white trim is super elevated.
$120; net-a-porter.com
-
4. Victoria's Secret
If you love the holidays as much as we do, this red cotton set with tiny white reindeer is for you.
$40 (originally $55); victoriassecret.com
-
5. Olivia Von Halle
Get off the couch with this deep purple silky set with fuchsia piping.
$525; net-a-porter.com
-
6. J. Crew
Nothing is more tradtional than a red-and-blue flannel pajama set.
$70 (originally $98); jcrew.com