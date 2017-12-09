The Fashion Girl’s Guide to Making True Winter Wear Look Chic

It happens every winter: First come the fallen leaves, then comes the fallen temperature, and then ultimately, your fallen ego as you're forced to break out the dreaded winter gear that makes you look like a yeti bounty hunter (you know, the enormous, puffy coat with the clunky boots and yards upon yards of fluffy fleece and flannel). The truth is, we sacrifice a lot to stay warm, including fluid mobility and, well, looking stylish. But it doesn't always have to be this way.
Believe it or not, it is possible to make practical winter wear fashionable. Think out-of-the-box layering. Think texture mixing. Everything you need to get sartorially inspired this season is down below. Scroll through for five winter looks that are as chic as they are practical. Don't you just love functional fashion?
1. PLAY WITH PROPORTIONS
Open the doors for proportion-play by layering a down vest over an oversized sweater. Pair it with some high waisted trousers and finish with a roomy coat.
Shop the look: Aritzia sweater, $185; aritzia.com. Uniqlo ultra light down vest, $50; uniqlo.com. Nanushka faux fur coat, $780; nanushka.com. & Other Stories high-rise trousers, $65; stories.com. H&M warm-lined boots, $80; hm.com. Donni Charm wool scarf, $260; modaoperandi.com. Yves Salomon ear muffs, $123 (originally $176); matchesfashion.com.
2. POWER UP WITH COLOR BLOCKING
Go bold and play with color contrasts. A pair of super saturated gloves can do wonders when worn with a brightly hued fleece.
Shop the look: Valentine Witmeur Lab sweater, $306; valentinewitmeurlab.com. Columbia x Opening Ceremony reversible fleece jacket, $200; openingceremony.com. Gap jeans, $80; gap.com. Montelliana boots, $290; matchesfashion.com. Stella McCartney sunglasses, $345; net-a-porter.com. Echo gloves, $59; echodesign.com.
3. AMP UP THE VOLUME
Pair a king-sized sweater with a voluminous puffer coat for va-va-volume. Nix the pants and opt in for tights and a pair of statement boots.
Shop the look: Joseph cashmere tunic, $567 (originally $945); joseph-fashion.com. Canada Goose parka, $995; canadagoose.com. Falke tights, $40; net-a-porter.com. Zimmermann ankle boots, $895; zimmermannwear.com. Topshop beanie, $26; topshop.com.
4. LOAD IT ALL ON
Commit to this whole layering game and wear a coat over a fleece vest, over a matching sweater. But don't just stop there. Pull on pair of stirrup leggings over combat boots over, chunky socks. Then finish with a hat and a pair of gloves for good measure.
Shop the look: Joseph cashmere sweater, $575; net-a-porter.com. Madewell x Penfield fleece vest, $135; madewell.com. & Other Stories wool coat, $245; stories.com. Maje stirrup trousers, $193 (originally $275); maje.com. J.Crew colorblock ankle socks, $13; jcrew.com. Frye boots, $398; thefryecompany.com. The North Face leather gloves, $100; thenorthface.com. Maison Michel wool and faux-fur hat, $276 (originally $395); matchesfashion.com.
5. MIX AND MATCH TEXTURES
Elevate your look with a pair of leather leggings that are as chic as they are warm. Then mix with cable knit and wool for a truly playful take on texture.
Shop the look: Topshop cable knit sweater, $170; topshop.com. J.Crew houndstooth bomber jacket, $178; jcrew.com. Zara faux leather leggings, $30; zara.com. Rag & Bone boots, $650; rag-bone.com. Tory Burch mittens, $228; toryburch.com. Moncler beret, $420; matchesfashion.com. Pringle of Scotland cashmere scarf, $261; pringlescotland.com.