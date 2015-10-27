9 Under $200 Winter Coats That Look Insanely Expensive 

Each winter, we find ourselves facing the coat conundrum—where can we find a warm topper that is also chic and affordable? Knowing how difficult it is to ward off chilly temperatures in style, we challenged ourselves to find the best options (expect faux fur, colors, and prints) that won’t break the bank. Below, nine under $200 winter coats that look incredibly luxe.

RELATED: What to Wear to Go Pumpkin Picking