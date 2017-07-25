The Fall Trend That All of the Style Stars Are Wearing Now

Celebrities are always one step ahead of the game when it comes to fashion. That's why you may have noticed that they are already wearing items that define the fall, from structured boots to turtlenecks. While those pieces might sound a little uncomfortable for the summer weather, there's one fall trend that won't make you melt. And that's the wide-leg trouser.
The baggy look will keep you covered during windy fall days, but it leaves plenty of room so that your pants won't stick to your skin in the summer. And we could never say no to pants that you can wear just about everywhere. Dressy wide-leg trousers are a power piece that every woman should own in their office wardrobe. And when you pair them with sneakers and a T-shirt, they can make a casual fashion-forward statement on the weekends.
Olivia Culpo showed us how it's done with a denim pair of oversized pants. A sheer, black turtleneck completed her outfit. But if that sounds too warm for sizzling hot days, take cue from Jennifer Lopez and pair your wide-leg pants with a bodysuit.
VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear Wide-Leg Trousers
Go on and get a head start on the trend and shop the best wide-leg pants below.
-
1. Gaucho pleated broadcloth wide-leg pants
Ulla Johnson | $370
-
2. Jones striped satin and crepe wide-leg pants
Elizabeth and James | $198 (Originally $395)
-
3. W005 Bora cropped frayed mid-rise wide-leg jeans
Simon Miller | $255
-
4. High Waist Wide Leg Crepe Trousers
Missguided | $62
-
5. Texture Base High Waist Pants
Vince Camuto | $99
-
6. Fife Print Palazzo Pants
Catherine Malandrino | $88
-
7. Zip Front Culotte Pant
Lark & Ro | $60
-
8. Striped cotton and linen-blend wide-leg pants
3.1 Phillip Lim | $248 (Originally $495)
-
9. wide leg trousers
Lygia & Nanny | $94 (Originally $187)
-
10. Denise Wide Leg Pants
RACHEL Rachel Roy | $125