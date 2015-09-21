7 White Pieces to Wear Through Fall 

Don't you love breaking the rules? We certainly do...especially when it comes to fashion. Wearing white after Labor Day was once considered a faux pas, but we like the idea of taking the lighter hue way into fall. In cozy wools and sumptuous leathers, it's the kind of palette cleanser we need in a sea of grays and blacks. Below, we've rounded up seven of our favorite white pieces to incorporate now.

RELATED: 3 Ways to Wear Sneakers at the Office