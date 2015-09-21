7 White Pieces to Wear Through Fall 

September 21, 2015 @ 5:15 PM
Don't you love breaking the rules? We certainly do...especially when it comes to fashion. Wearing white after Labor Day was once considered a faux pas, but we like the idea of taking the lighter hue way into fall. In cozy wools and sumptuous leathers, it's the kind of palette cleanser we need in a sea of grays and blacks. Below, we've rounded up seven of our favorite white pieces to incorporate now.
1. Zara purse
$40; zara.com.
2. Topshop coat
$280; topshop.com.
3. Proenza Schouler boot
$1,050; lyst.com.
4. Mango jacket
$380; mango.com.
5. Topshop skirt
$140; topshop.com.
6. Rails top
$138; railsclothing.com.
7. J. Crew sweater
$550; jcrew.com.