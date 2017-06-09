15 White Dresses That Will Give Your LBD a Break

What's summer without trips to the beach and all-white outfits? We understand if you're obsessed with your little black dress—it's a wardrobe essential. But adding a lwd to your closet is the perfect way to get into spirit of the season.
As the weather continues to heat up, you're going to need a lighter option to keep you cool. Luckily, there are a ton of designers that have been inspired by the color, and they've blessed us with a lot of different silhouettes to choose from. And the best part about white dresses: The bright hue isn't as serious as black. That means the perfect white dress can do double duty, helping you look fancy at a cocktail party with heels and making a chic statement during a casual outing with flats.
Not sure where to start your search for the perfect lwd? That's OK. We've dropped our favorite white dresses below.
Scroll down to find your go-to white dress for summer.
1. Bella Midi Dress
Bardot | $119
2. Chain-trimmed stretch-crepe dress
T by Alexander Wang | $248 (Originally $495)
3. Lolo Stretch Sheath Dress
French Connection | $188
4. Textured Floral Body-Con Dress
ASTR THE LABEL | $68
5. Layered printed crepe midi dress
MSGM | $284 (Originally $710)
6. Cape-back crepe dress
Gareth Pugh | $172 (Originally $430)
7. Like A Dream Lace Midi Dress
Alice McCall | $420
8. Twist-Front Stretch-Cady Gown
Halston Heritage | $150 (Originally $375)
9. Stretch-crepe dress
Michelle Mason | $351 (Originally $585)
10. Asymmetric crepe dress
Theory | $183 (Originally $365)
11. Lamé-paneled stretch-crepe gown
Halston Heritage | $170 (Originally $425)
12. Gwen Midi Dress
Dress the Population | $194
13. Cutout Dress
Kendall + Kylie | $145
14. Sleeveless Midi Dress
Cushnie et Ochs | $1,295
15. Cuban Nights Dress
Lioness | $75