15 White Dresses That Will Give Your LBD a Break

What's summer without trips to the beach and all-white outfits? We understand if you're obsessed with your little black dress—it's a wardrobe essential. But adding a lwd to your closet is the perfect way to get into spirit of the season.

As the weather continues to heat up, you're going to need a lighter option to keep you cool. Luckily, there are a ton of designers that have been inspired by the color, and they've blessed us with a lot of different silhouettes to choose from. And the best part about white dresses: The bright hue isn't as serious as black. That means the perfect white dress can do double duty, helping you look fancy at a cocktail party with heels and making a chic statement during a casual outing with flats.

Not sure where to start your search for the perfect lwd? That's OK. We've dropped our favorite white dresses below.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Went Braless in a Little White Dress

Scroll down to find your go-to white dress for summer.