Where Do Celebrities Buy Their White T-Shirts From?

It seems like celebrities and their stylists know how to make just about everything look cute, even a plain white T-shirt. If you're thinking that those celebrity-approved tees are custom creations or straight off the runway, think again. You can actually find the same exact style that the Hollywood stars love at your favorite stores.
And the best part: There's no need to spend all of your coins to get an It-girl worthy top. Some of the beloved white T-shirts start as low as $30, so you can splurge on the accessories. Don't believe us? See for yourself in our round up of white T-shirts that celebrities love.
VIDEO: Try Not to Drool Over Justin Bieber Modeling These Stylish Hanes T-Shirts
-
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid showed us how essential the white T-shirt is to any cool girl's uniform with a n:Philanthropy top paired with stylish winter pieces.
n:Philanthropy | $72
-
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Don't sleep on the Hanes brand. They've got a collaboration with celebrity stylist Karla Welch and stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaia Gerber, and Ashley Graham are obsessed.
Hanes | $30
-
3. Kim Kardashian
Make sure you don't miss out on those sleeveless ribbed tanks. Kim Kardashian turns to the James Perse designs for her laidback moments.
James Perse | $48
-
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham is so chic that she designs even her very own T-shirts. You'll have to keep hitting refresh to get your hands on her sold-out tees.
Victoria, Victoria Beckham | $125
-
5. Alessia Cara
If it's good enough for the red carpet, we'll try it. Grammy award-winning singer Alessia Cara hit the scene wearing Rag & Bone's chic tee.
Rag & Bone | $85