Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
What's Your Perfect Color?
-
1. Drew BarrymoreNot all women can wear lime, but Drew Barrymore's warm skin tone is perfect for the bright hue. Her pale lime Versace dress fits like a glove and the bejeweled neckline adds some razzle dazzle.
-
2. Kate WalshThe stronger the green the better for redheads-olive, emerald, or forest greens are most flattering. Actress Kate Walsh's olive dress does the trick, bringing out her eyes and fiery hair.
-
3. Jennifer LopezEaster colors are perfect for women with dark, dramatic complexions-women like singer, designer and new mom Jennifer Lopez. She wore a mint mini from her own fashion line, Justsweet.
-
4. Maria MenounosColor can transform your looks and your attitude-and these stars know just the right hues to rock their world.
Coral does great things for women with dark hair and eyes like Maria Menounos. She wore a pretty coral dress to the premiere of 27 Dresses.
-
5. Renee ZellwegerCool blondes with light eyes and porcelain skin suit a blue red rather than an orange one. Renee Zellweger is right on the money in a tomato-red chiffon dress paired with silver Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
6. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman suits the deep, dramatic hue of claret because the color has as much warmth as her brown eyes and hair. She wore a Christian Lacroix evening dress on the red carpet recently.
-
7. Jennifer MorrisonCantaloupe, a muted orange, is made for golden blondes like Jennifer Morrison. The actress wore the warm shade in the form of a strapless empire waist dress by Missoni.
-
8. Sophia BushSophia Bush has the perfect coloring for mango-it's ideal for brunettes with olive complexions. Her strapless dress follows one of spring's hot trends-brights.
-
9. Eva MendesEva Mendes is a tangerine dream in a full-length Antonio Berardi gown. Like most Latinas, Mendes suits the strong color as it complements her skin tone.
-
10. Mischa BartonWarm, dark golden yellows require a warm complexion. Tawny blond Mischa Barton chose a honey yellow dress and paired it with a caramel jacket.
-
11. Paris HiltonNothing stops traffic like taxicab yellow. Paris Hilton, with her light hair and medium skin tone, wears it well.
-
12. Kerry WashingtonDaffodil yellow is best worn by those who have either very light or very dark skin tones. Kerry Washington-who often wears yellow on the red carpet-chose the sunny shade for a chic daytime look.
-
13. Taylor SwiftSinger Taylor Swift, with her fair hair and pale skin, is made for wearing periwinkle blue. Her Sandy Spika Grammy Awards dress is embellished with beads and leaves.
-
14. Angie HarmonNavy is a nice alternative for those who want a break from black. Angie Harmon chose it for Madonna's Malawi benefit-and it enhanced her dark hair and dark eyes.
-
15. Emily BluntBritish actress Emily Blunt chose a turquoise Marc Bouwer gown for the Baftas. The light blue is striking on brunettes, especially those with light eyes, as it draws them out.
-
16. Lucy LiuDeep yet vibrant violet plays up the drama for pale brunettes. Lucy Liu is a case in point in a Zac Posen gown.
-
17. Eva Longoria ParkerHoney-toned skin provides a stunning backdrop for any color-especially lavender and lilac. Eva Longoria Parker kept it short and sweet with a lavender Oscar de la Renta dress.
-
18. Lauren ConradWomen with blonde hair and dark eyes really suit dark, dramatic shades like plum or burgundy. Designer Lauren Conrad teamed a deep plum skirt (and nails) with opaque black tights and a rosette-adorned top.
1 of 18
Drew Barrymore
Not all women can wear lime, but Drew Barrymore's warm skin tone is perfect for the bright hue. Her pale lime Versace dress fits like a glove and the bejeweled neckline adds some razzle dazzle.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM