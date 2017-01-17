What to Wear When the Forecast Reads Sub-Zero

Shop the look: 1. M.i.h jeans, $315; net-a-porter.com 2. Wool and the Gang beanie, $58; woolandthegang.com 3. Babaton coat, $299 (originally $325); aritzia.com 4. J. Crew socks, $10 (originally $17); jcrew.com 5. Cos sweater, $99; cosstores.com 6. Marc Jacobs boots, $273 (originally $495); lordandtaylor.com

Winter hasn't quite given up yet, and neither have you in terms of, you know, living your life despite the frigid temps. So here we are with another installment of What to Wear When It's Cold Outside but You Have a Life to Live. Let's dive in: boots. Boots will be your savior. Not only will they protect you from winter weather woes (aka snow, sleet, basically ice in any form), they give you ample opportunity to be chic. Pull on edgy biker boots and offset them with a plush sweater and a beanie to match. Cropped kick-flare jeans keep you on trend, while a fur-lined coat keeps you alive (and what a great thing for you to be).