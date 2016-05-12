12 Summer Work Wardrobe Must-Haves

With the balmy weather outside and the frigid air-conditioned temps indoors, getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat. Having a trusty summerweight cardigan by your desk is practically mandatory, but looking seasonally appropriate and not sweating through your clothes means lighter, breathable fabrics, like cottons and linens, as well as lighter colors—meaning less blacks and dark grays and more whites, creams, blushes, and pale blues. Of course, you'll still want to inject some fashion-forward pieces into your work wardrobe, so mix in a long waistcoat or a cool culotte in with your trusty wide-leg pants or a classic blazer. Sound too hard? Don't worry, we already did the shopping for you. Ahead, the 12 office must-haves you need this summer.