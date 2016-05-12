12 Summer Work Wardrobe Must-Haves

With the balmy weather outside and the frigid air-conditioned temps indoors, getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat. Having a trusty summerweight cardigan by your desk is practically mandatory, but looking seasonally appropriate and not sweating through your clothes means lighter, breathable fabrics, like cottons and linens, as well as lighter colors—meaning less blacks and dark grays and more whites, creams, blushes, and pale blues. Of course, you'll still want to inject some fashion-forward pieces into your work wardrobe, so mix in a long waistcoat or a cool culotte in with your trusty wide-leg pants or a classic blazer. Sound too hard? Don't worry, we already did the shopping for you. Ahead, the 12 office must-haves you need this summer.
1. An Easy Shirtdress
With its menswear roots, the shirtdress toes the line between masculine and feminine. This particular striped style features a tie waist, which highlights your middle.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby, $395; dereklam.com
2. A FIGURE FLATTERING SHIFT DRESS
Crafted from Italian stretch wool, this black shift dress will be your answer to still looking chic on the reg without wearing a full suit.
Theory, $315; theory.com
3. A SLEEVELESS OXFORD
Update your classic long-sleeve white shirt with a sleeveless style that boasts a statement detail, like this ruffle.
Topshop, $68; topshop.com
4. A Silky Cami
Wear this breathable and barely there camisole under your blazers and waistcoats all summer long.
Iris and Ink, $85; theoutnet.com
5. A LIGHT BLAZER
Not only is this blazer a soft light blue-gray—a welcome alternative to hard black—but it's cut from a blend of lightweight viscose and polyester.
Reiss, $445; reiss.com
6. A CHIC WAISTCOAT
We live in our trenches in the spring. Consider this sleeveless vest your summer swap.
Zara, $100; zara.com
7. A Power Pencil Skirt
Everyone and we mean everyone looks good in a long, lean pencil skirt. This light heather gray style will look fresh with just about any blouse.
J. Crew, $138; jcrew.com
8. A Cool Culotte
Culottes are still going strong, and this fluid pink crepe pair will look good with heels and flats alike.
Whistles, $270; whistles.com
9. A Cropper Trouser
With so many fun statement heels to wear this season, show a little skin with a sleek cropped trouser.
Joseph, $212; joseph-fashion.com
10. A Breezy Wide-Leg Trouser
When it's hot and sticky out, you don't want anything too tight. These wide-leg trousers will feel light against your skin.
H&M, $40 (originally $50); hm.com
11. A Statement Block Heel Sandal
Sandals are always a summer must-have, but you very well can't wear flip flops to the office. Why not try a strappy block heel? Not only will you look stylish, but your walks to and from the office will be easy on your feet.
Tibi, $465; tibi.com
12. A SOPHISTICATED MULE
Trust, the mule is the shoe of the season. This leather style with a wood-grain effect is extra summer-ready.
Tory Burch, $245 (originally $350); toryburch.com