What to Wear to a Super Bowl Party in 2018

So you haven't paid attention to football this entire season, eh? Or maybe you have but want to make sure you look extra cute for the big game on Sunday. Well, you've come to the right place. Ahead, you'll find some fresh ideas on what to wear to a Super Bowl party.
Patriots fans, I know it might be tempting to whip out that outfit from last year. But we've got some updated trendy pieces that'll make your paraphernalia feel like new again.
Eagle fans, we know it's been awhile since you've headed to the Super Bowl (since 2004, to be exact). So this is your time to shine with a major fashion moment that'll make your team proud.
So get to it and discover three outfits that'll help you decide what to wear to a Super Bowl party.
VIDEO: Is Justin Timberlake Performing at the Super Bowl with Janet Jackson?
-
1. Patirots Fans
There's nothing like a good 'ol beanie that has your team's logo when trying to decide what to wear to a Super Bowl party. It shows off your team spirit and allows you to pretty much wear whatever you want. Stay comfortable in waist-slimming mom jeans. And play with the latest trends like a sweater with voluminous sleeves, narrow cateye sunglasses, and embellished boots.
Shop the Look: Topshop Mom Jeans, $70; nordstrom.com. Splendid Hooded Knit Sweater, $190; net-a-porter.com. The Le Specs Last Lolita Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $80; matchesfashion.com. Steve Madden Comet Studded Western Booties, $95 (Originally $189); macys.com.
-
2. Eagles Fans
This P.E. Nation jacket will definitely score tons of compliments. Plus the design is sporty and includes your team's colors, so you can keep things chic with a lbd and balance out the look with white sneakers.
Shop the Look: P.E. Nation Major League Jacket, $130 (Originally $260); neimanmarcus.com. Mango Striped Fitted Dress, $16 (Originally $36); mango.com. Puma Wide-Strap Platform Sneaker, $75 (Originally $100); neimanmarcus.com. Urban Outfitters 18-k Gold + Sterling Silver Plated Large Hoop Earring, $20; urbanoutfitters.com.
-
3. Justin Timberlake Fans
If you only showed up for the halftime show, this one's for you. Both teams incorporate gray elements into their colors, so you can blend in with the silvery hue. Either way, you'll end up on the winning side with this non-commital outfit when trying to decide what to wear to a Super Bowl party.
Shop the Look: Banana Republic Italian Superloft Sweater Dress, $97 (Originally $138); bananarepublic.com. Romeo Hunte Lucy Crop Jacket, $562; wolfandbadger.com. NFL Pro Beanie, $15; fansedge.com. Theory Whitney Suede Bag, $315; net-a-porter.com. New Balance Women's 574 Sneakers, $110; bloomingdales.com.