The Night-Out Look to Carry You from P.M. to A.M.

If we're going to talk about having a night out, then we're inevitably going to talk about the morning after having a night out. Because, hey, it happens. Nothing to be ashamed of—you do you, girl. But if you know you’re in for a late one and you’re second-guessing how to dress for both the p.m. and the a.m., don’t fret.

Just follow this formula: jeans + ankle boots, aka two articles of clothing versatile enough to frequent both daytime and nighttime events. No one will question what you’ve been up to in the last 12 hours, especially if you have a zip-up jacket to throw on. A couple low-key accessories—say, a simple, metallic necklace and a sleek bucket bag, for example—will help with the illusion that you’re just out for some good ol’ breakfast come morning.