What to Wear to a Job Interview in the Winter

Shop the look: 1. Theory blazer, $425; net-a-porter.com 2. Daniel Wellington watch, $199; danielwellington.com 3. B Collection by Bobeau dress, $40 (originally $78); bobeau.com 4. Simply Be bag, $58; simplybe.com for similar style 5. Isabel Marant blouse, $258 (originally $430); net-a-porter.com 6. The 9th Muse earrings, $129; the9thmuse.com 7. Boohoo.com boots, $48; boohoo.com

Snagged a job interview? Congrats! Come Interview Day, the person you'll be speaking to will be playing the role of Hiring Manager in Need of Qualified Candidate, while you'll be playing Totally Qualified Candidate. So dress the part! Go for a classic blazer and amp it up with a knit dress featuring an elongated hem. Layer it over a blouse for just a peek of professional pinstripes. Then combat winter weather with opaque tights, like this DKNY pair, and block-heeled boots. And finally, turn on the charm. Easy, right?