What to Wear to a Fancy Black-Tie Event in the Winter

Shop the look: 1. House of CB coat, $209 (originally $255); houseofcb.com 2. Adore bangle, $74; adorejewelry.com 3. Topshop dress, $40 (originally $130); topshop.com 4. Rosena Sammi Jewelry, $99; rosenasammi.com 5. Eddie Borgo bag, $620 (originally $1,550); net-a-porter.com 6. The 9th Muse ring, $88; the9thmuse.com 7. Daya by Zendaya heels, $100; dayabyzendaya.com

If you've managed to find an excuse to get all glammed up tonight, we here at InStyle applaud you. Channel your inner movie star and slip on a gown rendered in luxe metallic—bonus points if it features a cut-out shoulder (because haven't you heard? It's only the trend that dominated the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet). Top off the look with other hints of glimmer, as you do, and don't forget to load on the glamour with a faux fur coat, you A-lister, you.