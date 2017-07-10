Here's Exactly What to Buy Before Target's Fashion Lines Disappear

We are definitely living in sad times. Last week, we nearly broke down after learning that Target will phase out some of its most popular fashion brands. The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Mossimo, Merona, Cherokee, and Crico are a few of the lines getting the boot.

Target has already started replacing the Cherokee and Circo brands with new Cat & Jack and Art Class labels. But it's not all bad news. Merona and Mossimo designs are still up for grabs on the retailer's website. Instead of pouting, we're grabbing all that we can before the selections are gone forever.

Over the years, we've pretty much become obsessed with Mossimo swimsuits. They're stylish and affordable. And don't even get us started on the timeless tops and bottoms from Merona. They are hands down wardrobe essentials that we'll definitely miss.

If you're thinking about stocking up on some of the beloved items, make sure you check out our list of must-haves below.