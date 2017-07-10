Here's Exactly What to Buy Before Target's Fashion Lines Disappear

We are definitely living in sad times. Last week, we nearly broke down after learning that Target will phase out some of its most popular fashion brands. The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Mossimo, Merona, Cherokee, and Crico are a few of the lines getting the boot.
Target has already started replacing the Cherokee and Circo brands with new Cat & Jack and Art Class labels. But it's not all bad news. Merona and Mossimo designs are still up for grabs on the retailer's website. Instead of pouting, we're grabbing all that we can before the selections are gone forever.
Over the years, we've pretty much become obsessed with Mossimo swimsuits. They're stylish and affordable. And don't even get us started on the timeless tops and bottoms from Merona. They are hands down wardrobe essentials that we'll definitely miss.
VIDEO: Take a Look at Victoria Beckham's Target Line
If you're thinking about stocking up on some of the beloved items, make sure you check out our list of must-haves below.
-
1. Denim Favorite Shirt
Grab a couple of denim shirts, which will never go out of style.
Merona | $25
-
2. Mid Rise Midi Shorts
Slip on comfortable shorts—like Mossimo's beloved mid-length designs, which won't ride up while you walk.
Mossimo for Target | $20
-
3. Side Striped Midi Skirt
Go from the office to a casual weekend jaunt in this sporty pencil skirt.
Mossimo for Target | $25
-
4. Smock Off the Shoulder Dress
Score a summer dress that will work for every event you have on your calendar.
Mossimo for Target | $30
-
5. Button Front Off the Shoulder Top
Show off your shoulders in a blouse that's decked out with a gingham print.
Merona | $25
-
6. Racerback Baby Doll DressThrow a breezy dress over your swimsuit before you hit the beach.
Merona | $23
-
7. High Low Trapeze Dress Black
Stock up on classic LBDs. This one is definitely twirl-worthy with a longer hem in the back.
Mossimo for Target | $28
-
8. Mesh Inset One Piece
Hit the pool looking amazing in a figure-flattering swimsuit that's also affordable.
Mossimo for Target | $40