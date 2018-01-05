8 Things InStyle Editors Actually Bought Without Hesitation in December

The month of November was filled with so many good sales (hey, post-holiday deals). So you know we did what we do best: shop. I know we're supposed to be thinking about saving for our New Years resolutions, but we couldn't resist grabbing a few things for our friends and ourselves.
Our editors copped some amazing deals across the board, from fashion finds to beauty essentials. One InStyle editor even scored the luxe turtleneck from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands. While another find a practical tool that will save your black wool coat from inescapable lint. Don't be jealous. Here's your chance to get your hands on the must-have items, too.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
-
1. Gink argyle alpaca-blend sweater
"This oversized sweater is perfect with my favorite jeans or trousers on the cold blustery days of winter ahead."—Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor
Isabel Marant Etoile | $495
-
2. Webbing-Trimmed Leather Backless Loafers
"Although not the most weather appropriate for this time of year, I have really been having a 1970s kick recently, and these retro Gucci slides are just what I have been looking for (and the added GG logo adds the perfect amount of bling)."—Aaron Valentic, International Assistant
Gucci | $695
-
3. Hydration Lover Rubber Mask
"After a month of holiday parties and over-indulging, I felt like my skin could use a boost. Luckily, Dr. Jart+ was here to help."—Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor
Dr. Jart+ | $12
-
4. DANICA BOOTIE
"The bomb cyclone left New York's streets full of icy slush that's capable of destroying my leather boots to the point of no possible return. I invested in this waterproof Sorel pair with an office-appropriate block heel."—Claire Stern, Associate Editor
Sorel | $150 (Originally $200)
-
5. The Wool-Cashmere Oversized Cable Turtleneck
"I've been looking for a turtleneck, cable knit sweater that was just a bit oversize, and this Everlane pullover fit the bill without breaking the budget."—Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor
Everlane | $130
-
6. Himalayan Salt Lamp
"This salt lamp has brought a new level of calmness to my apartment. I switch it on after a hard day and am instantly more relaxed. Chill vibes all around."—Shalayne Pulia, Editorial Assistant
-
7. Retractable Lint Roller
"File this one under "Why didn't I think of that?" The plastic casing around this retractable lint roller eliminates the need for that pesky protective paper that always seems to fall off. Genius!"—Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor
Flint | $7
-
8. Grace velvet clutch bag
"I was looking for a fun statement bag to dress up my favorite LBD for the holiday parties, and this velvet Staud poof bag was everything and more."—Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor
STAUD | $250
-
9. Imitation Pearl Wool Blend Beret
"I've been getting a little bored with my beanies, so I decided to give them a break for this cute beret. It's an easy way to keep my head warm and hide bad hair days throughout the winter."—Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor
Topshop | $15 (Originally $30)