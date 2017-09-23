12 Pieces Emilia Clarke's Stylist Deems a Must-Have

California-based stylist, Petra Flannery has dressed some of our favorite actresses: Emilia Clarke, Emma Stone, and Zoe Saldana just to name a few. Here, Flannery shows us her favorite pieces from online luxury fashion retailer net-a-porter.com .

When it comes to personal style, my approach is casual-chic. I love to take a clean look and bookend it with the perfect handbag and shoe just to add the right flair.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week