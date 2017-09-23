12 Pieces Emilia Clarke's Stylist Deems a Must-Have

California-based stylist, Petra Flannery has dressed some of our favorite actresses: Emilia Clarke, Emma Stone, and Zoe Saldana just to name a few. Here, Flannery shows us her favorite pieces from online luxury fashion retailer net-a-porter.com.
When it comes to personal style, my approach is casual-chic. I love to take a clean look and bookend it with the perfect handbag and shoe just to add the right flair.
1. Anita Ko
$1,950
2. Saint Laurent
$695
3. J.W. Anderson
$1,930
4. The Row
$2,650
5. Ronald Van Der Kemp
$3,070
6. Co
$850
7. Fleur Du Mal
$95
8. Attico
$305
9. The Row Flats
$795
10. Adam Lippes
$1,590
11. Aurelie Bidermann
$640
12. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
$590