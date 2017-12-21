Brides, Here Are the Best Wedding Dresses on Sale Right Now

You already have to pay for a venue, catering, and a photographer. So you might as well save on your wedding dress. Yes, it's arguably the most important part of your ceremony, but that doesn't mean you can't save and still look like a dream come true while walking down the aisle.

Some of our favorite wedding dress designers are offering discounts on their fancy gowns (Hello, Vera Wang). So you'll still bring in a lot of compliments and keep your future hubby happy when he sees the receipt.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 11 Times Celebs Basically Wore Wedding Dresses on the Red Carpet

Ahead, you'll discover the best wedding dresses on sale right now. And best believe we've covered every type of bride, from the classic girl to the risk taker.