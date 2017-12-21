Brides, Here Are the Best Wedding Dresses on Sale Right Now

You already have to pay for a venue, catering, and a photographer. So you might as well save on your wedding dress. Yes, it's arguably the most important part of your ceremony, but that doesn't mean you can't save and still look like a dream come true while walking down the aisle.
Some of our favorite wedding dress designers are offering discounts on their fancy gowns (Hello, Vera Wang). So you'll still bring in a lot of compliments and keep your future hubby happy when he sees the receipt.
Ahead, you'll discover the best wedding dresses on sale right now. And best believe we've covered every type of bride, from the classic girl to the risk taker.
1. Lauren Ralph Lauren Jersey One-Shoulder Gown
Switch things up with a one-shoulder design that has a touch of sparkle thanks to a shiny brooch.
$128 (Originally $160)
2. MAGGIE SOTTERO Godfrey Gown
Choose lace fabrics with sheer panels for a completely romantic vibe.
$490 (Originally $1,650)
3. David's Bridal Collection Satin Strapless A-line Plus Size Wedding Dress
Make him smile when you walk down the aisle in this figure-flattering dress.
$300 (Originally $649)
4. Watters Whim Gown
Go modern with a sleek dress that's accented with dreamy feathers.
$700 (Originally $2,200)
5. Topshop Bride V-Neck Satin Sheath Gown
Take the minimalist approach with a satin beauty that has tie-up straps.
$260 (Originally $650)
6. Tadashi Shoji Helios Gown
Show off your figure in a body-hugging gown with a slip-dress vibe.
$450 (Originally $650)
7. Hayley Paige Astoria Ballgown
Unleash your inner-princess with a gown that has a tulle skirt.
$1,600 (Originally $2,400)
8. Jewel Lace Wedding Dress with Sweetheart Neckline
Add some glam to your look with an ivory dress that comes with a crystal belt.
$700 (Originally $858)
9. HEARTLOOM HEARTLOOM ANDIE GOWN
Steal the show in a gown with embroidered lace and and an open-back design.
$449 (Originally $748)
10. David's Bridal Illusion Neckline Organza Ball Gown Wedding Dress
Keep things classic and still wow with elegant details.
$250 (Originally $400)
11. Badgley Mischka Valentina Gown
Make an entrance at your ceremony in an elegant dress that frames your shape.
$700 (Originally $1,000)
12. Truly Zac Posen Ruffled Organza Wedding Dress
Take everyone's breath away with a stunning design made to impress.
$1,000 (Originally $1,958)
13. CATHERINE DEANE Knightley Jumpsuit
Forget dresses and take an unexpected approach with a chic jumpsuit.
$450 (Originally $900)
14. White by Vera Wang Low-Back Wedding Dress
Take things to the next level with a jaw-dropping gown that's just as pretty in the back.
$400 (Originally $1,398)
15. White by Vera Wang One Shoulder Lace Wedding Dress
Make an entrance in a tulle dress that's covered in lace.
$400 (Originally $1,598)