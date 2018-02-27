Walmart’s New Clothing Brands Will Fill the Mossimo-Shaped Hole In Your Heart

Just last week, mega-retailer Walmart revamped its entire home section by adding some chic new home decor brands and features. And now, Walmart is giving its clothing department a makeover.
I know you're probably thinking, "Yeah, right. It's Walmart." But the discount store has been slowly purchasing a few stylish brands—like Shoebuy, Modcloth, and Bonobos—over the last year in preparation for the fashion push. Walmart even added Lord & Taylor merchandise to its website last November. And today, Walmart is debuting four new private fashion labels.
Time and Tru will carry woman's apparel and accessories with items ranging from under $5-$30. Terra & Sky will be just as affordable but will include plus-sized options, too. And there's something for the kiddies (Wonder Nation) and fellas (George), because, why leave them out? Find out exactly what we're adding to our carts in the roundup below.
1. Roll Tab 2 Pocket Shirt Dress
A shirt dress is a spring/summer wardrobe staple. It takes all the work out of having to pick out an outfit, but still allows you to look put together and stylish.
Terra & Sky | $19
2. Released Hem Skinny Jeans
There's nothing cooler than a pair of frayed hem jeans, and ones that fit as well as these do...double win!
Time and Tru | $19
3. Shirred Flutter Sleeve Top
Stripes and a peek at those shoulders equals a winning a combination.
Time and Tru | $13
4. Athleisure Jogger
Sweats that look cute with sneakers or heels are a versatile staple to keep in your closet.
Terra & Sky | $14
5. Peasant Dress
A wear-anywhere dress will get you through the spring and the summer.
Time and Tru | $16