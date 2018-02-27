Walmart’s New Clothing Brands Will Fill the Mossimo-Shaped Hole In Your Heart

Just last week, mega-retailer Walmart revamped its entire home section by adding some chic new home decor brands and features. And now, Walmart is giving its clothing department a makeover.

I know you're probably thinking, "Yeah, right. It's Walmart." But the discount store has been slowly purchasing a few stylish brands—like Shoebuy, Modcloth, and Bonobos—over the last year in preparation for the fashion push. Walmart even added Lord & Taylor merchandise to its website last November. And today, Walmart is debuting four new private fashion labels.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Amazon Is Changing the Way We Shop

Time and Tru will carry woman's apparel and accessories with items ranging from under $5-$30. Terra & Sky will be just as affordable but will include plus-sized options, too. And there's something for the kiddies (Wonder Nation) and fellas (George), because, why leave them out? Find out exactly what we're adding to our carts in the roundup below.