These Fancy Fall Trousers Are Cozier Than Your Favorite Yoga Pants

There's nothing like sipping on a pumpkin spice latte while wearing a pair of cozy leggings on a cool fall day. But you can't count on your favorite yoga pants for every occasion. Don't worry though because there's a fall trend that's just as comfortable, and you'll look super fancy while wearing it.
The trousers of the moment are velvet pants. They come in so many different silhouettes, from cropped skinnys to tuxedo slacks. But the velvet flare pants are really taking over.
Several stars have already jumped on the bandwagon. We love how Kourtney Kardashian added rock-star vibes to her burgundy trousers. But there are so many ways to wear the fuzzy pants. You could add a matching blazer for a fail-proof look. Or you could pair them with a sheer frilly blouse for the ultimate feminine touch.
VIDEO: 12 Irresistible Velvet Pieces
Find your perfect pair below in our velvet pants roundup.
1. Freya Velvet Wide Leg Trouser
Boohoo | $36
2. Lovin' Feeling Velvet Wide Leg Pants
Free People | $128
3. Racquel Velvet Wide Leg Pants
Alice + Olivia | $375
4. Wide Leg Velvet Pants
Karen Kane | $79
5. Wide Leg Velvet Pants
ASOS | $56
6. Cropped cotton-blend velvet flared pants
Frame Denim | $395
7. Velvet Wide Leg Pants
Elvi | $69
8. Cotton-blend velvet straight-leg pants
Theory | $295
9. Flare
Blank NYC | $69
10. Rose Imperial Chantilly lace and satin-trimmed velvet pajama pants
ID Sarrieri | $390