The 14 Prettiest (But Not Cheesy) Valentine's Day Dresses Under $200

Your Valentine's Day date is probably going to involve food. Maybe even a bottle(s) of wine. And you'll definitely be surrounded by heart motifs, bouquets, lovey-dovey-ness from couples who think PDA is socially acceptable (it's not), and lots of reds and pinks. What's less certain: what you're going to wear.
That's why we rounded up the chicest date-night dresses to wear for whatever plans take place, and since we're all about equality here, we found options that ring in under $200, so you have some cash left over to split the bill. From flouncy-hem silhouettes to floral-strewn numbers to slinky little slips, scroll through to shop 14 dresses for Feb. 14.
VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget
Shop the 14 below.
-
1. BUTTONED DOWN A-LINE
The quintessential Valentine's Day dress.
& Other Stories | $95
-
2. SHIMMER DOT PRINT
Go for subtle glamour with a bit of shine like this cute dot print number.
Loft | $90
-
3. RUFFLED SLIP DRESS
This silky number nods to the sexiness of a négligée, but sweet ruffles and a longer hemline make it the perfect Valentine's Day date night dress.
Scotch & Soda | $83 (originally $165)
-
4. ASYMMETRICAL HEMLINE
Punchy stripes in pretty burgundy tones will be a knockout look when paired with sky high stilettos.
Boohoo | $23 (originally $38)
-
5. ONE-SHOULDERED EVENING
Looking for something a little more formal? Don't rule out a chic navy option for a winning look.
Topshop | $95
-
6. STARRY MINI
Opt for a charming star print in red instead of the signature hearts for a sweet yet sexy look.
Michael Michael Kors | $155
-
7. PUFF-SLEEVED
A slight puff-sleeve is totally romantic in a soft blush color.
H&M | $50
-
8. VELVET T-SHIRT
The easy t-shirt shape gets a makeover for evening in velvet polka dot fabric.
Ann Taylor | $98
-
9. FLORAL WRAP SLIP
Headed for a romantic beach getaway this Valentine's? Try this cute dress for a playful yet beachy feel.
Free People | $68
-
10. BABYDOLL SHIFT
An adorable shift that was made for any Valentine's Day date.
Mango | $30 (originally $60)
-
11. LACE MIDI
Lace texture in a flattering cut will have you dancing the night away with your sweetheart.
ASTR THE LABEL | $89
-
12. LONG-SLEEVE SHEATH
A flirty tulle hem adds extra oomph to this simple yet sophisticated choice.
J. Crew | $198
-
13. BIAS-CUT DRAPED SLIP
Go for a deeper shade of red in a simple slip dress cut for an elegant look.
Banana Republic | $117 (originally $138)
-
14. PUSSY BOW NECK-TIE
A perfect office to date night option when you won't have time to change before. Add cute heels and a sparkly earring and you'll be good to go!
Aritzia | $98