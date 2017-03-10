Channel Everyday Belle with Uniqlo’s Beauty and the Beast Collection

Who says princesses have to wear ball gowns? Swap out your tiara for a tee with Uniqlo’s new Beauty and the Beast collection.

The line, out March 13, comes just in time for you to channel Belle in celebration of the live-action movie’s release. Based on the styles and patterns of the Disney princess’s everyday wardrobe, these tees, blouses, and tunics are made for modern-day royalty.

“To commemorate the film’s release, Uniqlo used the pattern of the everyday dress worn by heroine Belle in the film, along with original designs to create an original LifeWear collection,” the brand said in a release.

VIDEO: Beauty and the Beast Official U.S. Trailer

Plus, with prices ranging from $10 to $30, you don’t need to have a pot of gold to channel your favorite princess. Keep scrolling for our favorites from the new 25-piece collection, and head to uniqlo.com and select Uniqlo stores in New York, Chicago, and Florida from March 13 to pick up one of your own.