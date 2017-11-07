Where to Shop the Unicorn Skirt, Fall's Most Whimsical Trend

One of this season's most playful and surprisingly wearable trends is the rainbow skirt. It may sound tough to pull off—can you really wear ROYGBIV without looking insane? But trust me it's an easy and cute way to freshen up your fall wardrobe. Think of a brightly striped skirt as a one-and-done statement piece. Tone it down with neutrals, pair it with a solid color, or turn up the volume with a print-on-print look. Any way you wear it, it adds a fun jolt of color and is as easy to throw on as your basic black skirt.
Keep reading for my shopping and styling tips for all sizes (I wear a size 12-16) and budgets! (And read more tips from Katie at The 12ish Style.)
-
Under $100
This floaty J.Crew skirt works just as well at the office as it does out to dinner or on a date. A simple white tee is always a chic choice, along with a classic camel coat like this robe style from my capsule collection with Eloquii. If a pencil skirt is more your thing, keep the styling extras but swap in this Rachel Rachel Roy knit version instead ($89; rachelroy.com).
Shop the Look: ELOQUII x Katie Sturino coat, $150; eloquii.com (available in sizes up to 28), J.Crew skirt, $49; jcrew.com.
-
Mid-Range
Trade bright stripes for something a little edgier with this midi-length version. I always love a stretchy knit fabric for a custom fit (I'm wearing an XL) and the pleats add extra polish. A fitted crewneck sweater (try Lingua Franca to make a literal statement!) and leopard heels (this pair goes up to a 45, perfect for a size 12 foot) give a ladylike finish to the look.
Shop the Look: Similar Lingua Franca sweater, $360; net-a-porter.com. Kenzo skirt, $395; net-a-porter.com. Margaux heels, $295; shop.margauxny.com.
-
Splurge
Sometimes more is more, and in this case, candy-colored stripes paired with a graphic T-shirt and a bright clutch feels just right. Even if the Gucci price tag is too splurge-y for most of us, the formula is easy to steal for a perfect dressed-up-but-still-cool look.
Shop the Look: Forever 21 top, $20; forever21.com (available in sizes up to 3X). Gucci skirt, $1,980; gucci.com.