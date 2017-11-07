Where to Shop the Unicorn Skirt, Fall's Most Whimsical Trend

One of this season's most playful and surprisingly wearable trends is the rainbow skirt. It may sound tough to pull off—can you really wear ROYGBIV without looking insane? But trust me it's an easy and cute way to freshen up your fall wardrobe. Think of a brightly striped skirt as a one-and-done statement piece. Tone it down with neutrals, pair it with a solid color, or turn up the volume with a print-on-print look. Any way you wear it, it adds a fun jolt of color and is as easy to throw on as your basic black skirt.

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How to Up Your Skirt Game

Keep reading for my shopping and styling tips for all sizes (I wear a size 12-16) and budgets! (And read more tips from Katie at The 12ish Style.)