5 Completely Unexpected NYE Outfits You Wouldn't Think to Try

A shiny sequined dress? For New Year's Eve? Yawn. Been there, done that. It's the easiest thing to wear but it's kind of the most predictable. If you're willing to put in a smidge more effort (hey, no judgment if you don't—life's hard enough as it is), we present to you five unexpected outfits that you wouldn't think to try.
There's the pajama set (inspired by Gigi Hadid's onesie or any celebrity who wears their PJs out in public), elevated by festive color-coordinated extras. We also have the sharp tuxedo suit, styled with nothing but a lacy bra for a hit of femme fatale (yes, go there), and then there's the bralette layered—wait for it—over an outsize shirt. Wake up the lazy girl that sleeps in all of us and let these five NYE outfits give you the necessary kick of sartorial inspiration.
-
1. Power Suit + Lacy Black Bra
It's the high-level exec-meets-dominatrix look, and we're into it.
Shop the look: H&M jacket, $50; hm.com. Lonely bra, $100; net-a-porter.com. The Kooples trousers, $200; thekooples.com. The Row bag, $1,090; barneys.com. Club Monaco earrings, $180; clubmonaco.com. M.Gemi shoes, $228; mgemi.com.
-
2. Pajama Set + Coordinating Accessories
1) Anchor an out-there print with chic color-coordinating extras picked up from the set's lining. 2) Begin every conversation with, "I woke up like this."
Shop the look: F.R.S. – For Restless Sleepers top, $540; matchesfashion.com. F.R.S. – For Restless Sleepers trousers, $383; matchesfashion.com. Sole Society bag, $65; nordstrom.com. BaubleBar ring, $32; baublebar.com. Gucci earrings, $650; net-a-porter.com. White House Black Market heels, $81 (originally $135); whitehouseblackmarket.com.
-
3. Ruffled Jumpsuit + Metallic Extras
A look that's 100-percent worth stripping in the stalls for.
Shop the look: Alexis jumpsuit, $558; intermixonline.com. Tom Wood ring, $550; theline.com. Mango bag, $80; mango.com. Stuart Weitzman heels, $398; stuartweitzman.com.
-
4. Cut-Out Sweater + Metallic Skirt
Knits, not the most festive garment—except when it features sexy shoulder-exposing cut-outs and styled with heavy metals.
Shop the look: Topshop sweater, $68; topshop.com. A.L.C. skirt, $645; matchesfashion.com. Kitsch hair clip, $12; shopbop.com. Mounser earrings, $195; barneys.com. Theory bag, $295; theory.com. J. Crew heels, $160 (originally $188); jcrew.com.
-
5. Bralette + Oversize Shirt + Tailored Pants
These layers! So good. Create a fluid silhouette with an outsize shirt and wide-leg pants, but anchor the voluminous separates with a fitted bralette up top.
Shop the look: Zara bralette, $40; zara.com. COS shirt, $115; cosstores.com. Wilfred trousers, $135; aritzia.com. Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $35 (originally $80); gilt.com. Nina bag, $45; zappos.com. Camilla and Marc heels, $217 (originally $362); camillaandmarc.com.