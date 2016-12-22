5 Completely Unexpected NYE Outfits You Wouldn't Think to Try

A shiny sequined dress? For New Year's Eve? Yawn. Been there, done that. It's the easiest thing to wear but it's kind of the most predictable. If you're willing to put in a smidge more effort (hey, no judgment if you don't—life's hard enough as it is), we present to you five unexpected outfits that you wouldn't think to try.

There's the pajama set (inspired by Gigi Hadid's onesie or any celebrity who wears their PJs out in public), elevated by festive color-coordinated extras. We also have the sharp tuxedo suit, styled with nothing but a lacy bra for a hit of femme fatale (yes, go there), and then there's the bralette layered—wait for it—over an outsize shirt. Wake up the lazy girl that sleeps in all of us and let these five NYE outfits give you the necessary kick of sartorial inspiration.