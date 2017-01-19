7 Affordable Workout Pieces to Get Your Resolution Back on Track

Almost one month into 2017, its clean, blank slate novelty has definitely worn off. You’ve stopped wishing random baristas happy new year, and no longer sign the wrong date on doctor’s forms. Meanwhile, the motivation to use that monster pack of fitness classes in your inbox—purchased with such purpose on Jan. 1—is completely gone. So that's that?
Not if Ivy Park, Adidas, and the rest of your favorite activewear brands have any say. To put your fitness plan back in motion, we've gathered some of the best workout pieces they have to offer. Keep scrolling for 7 pieces you’ll be excited to flaunt at the gym—or, well, at the very least, the fancy-schmancy juice bar next door. Baby steps.
-
1. NIKE LEGGINGS
Especially chic with pieces in the same neutral shades.
Nike available at net-a-porter.com | $70
-
2. LNDR SPORTS BRA
Above a sleek pair of high-waisted leggings, this longline bra doubles as a top. (Yogis, take note: This is your answer to a face full of T-shirt during downward facing dog!)
LNDR available at net-a-porter.com | $75
-
3. ADIDAS X STELLA MCCARTNEY LEGGINGS
Stuck in black leggings rut? Opting for emerald is equally flattering, but twice as cool.
Adidas by Stella McCartney available at matchesfashion.com | $93
-
4. CHARLI COHEN SPORTS BRA
Wear it like a Victoria’s Secret Angel would: with nothing but leggings and hand wraps at a boxing class.
Charli Cohen available at matchesfashion.com | $61
-
5. SWEATY BETTY TOP
This design’s breezy fit—note the mesh panels!—offers ventilation in high-sweat situations.
Sweaty Betty available at sweatybetty.com | $55
-
6. ADIDAS HOODIE
Post-workout, try layering it under your coat for a well-deserved latte run.
Adidas available at topshop.com | $65
-
7. IVY PARK HOODIE
A cropped cut and of-the-moment parachute cords give this simple hoodie serious fashion cred.
Ivy Park available at nordstrom.com for similar style | $62