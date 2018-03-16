Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out

Our favorite celebrities are always dressed to impress. Of course, they have access to some of the most luxurious designers. But lately, they are proving that a winning street-style look doesn't have to come straight off of the runways. They are taking some amazing fast-fashion designs and making them look like a million bucks. We're talking about price-friendly designs from some of our favorite mainstream labels—like H&M and New York & Company.
Sadly, those amazing deals are usually the first to sell out. But don't freak out. We've found more inexpensive lookalikes, in case you need backup. Ahead, you'll get to discover some of the under-$100 styles that celebrities can't seem to get enough of.
VIDEO: Check Out the $50 Shoes Gal Gadot Wore on the Red Carpet
Keep scrolling to get your hands on the affordable celebrity looks before it's too late.
-
1. Kate Mara
A denim jacket with shearling is a must-have, especially when it's on sale for $70 at Loft.
Shop More Shearling Denim Jackets:
ASOS Denim Borg Jacket, $44
Gap Denim Sherpa Moto Jacket, $45
Rip Curl Janis Denim Jacket, $56
-
2. Issa Rae
Rompers are a spring staple, and you can get Issa Rae's exact look without emptying your bank account ($80; loft.com).
Shop More Rompers:
Missguided Striped Bardot Romper, $38
Alex + Alex Ruffle Accented Romper, $89
Forever 21 Stripe Crepe Romper, $12
-
3. Kaia Gerber
All of the models keep a pair of Chuck Taylors in their closet for chill days. They'll come in handy for you, too.
Shop More Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars:
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Black Ox Sneakers, $50
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star® Shoreline Slip-On, $50
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi, $55
-
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stepped out with a cool pair of velvet Nike sneakers that are only $85.
Shop More Yellow Sneakers:
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Creeper Sneaker, $96
Vans Sk8-Hi Sneaker, $65
Forever 21 Vintage Havana Sneakers, $80
-
5. Leann Rimes
Leann Rimes got into the holiday spirit with a star-spangled bodysuit ( $70; nordstrom.com)
Shop More Star Bodysuits:
Topshop Star Velvet One-Shoulder Bodysuit, $75
Flounce London Metallic Star Bodysuit, $58
Pepper & Mayne Deep V-Neck Bodysuit, $71
-
6. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham made heads turn in a $38 Meshki crop top and a matching $38 skirt.
Shop More White Crop Tops:
ASOS Long Sleeve High Neck Crop Top, $19
Forever 21 Crop Top, $13
Topshop Long Sleeve Lettuce Crop Top, $20
-
7. Kaia Gerber
Gerber showed us just how cozy H&M's turtlenecks are in a $20 sweater.
Shop More Camel Sweaters:
Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $89
Lark & Ro Shaker Stitch Pullover Sweater, $49
Forever 21 Lace Up V-Neck Sweater, $38
-
8. Olivia Palermo
Palermo completely nailed this street-style look with help from the always reliable brand Topshop. Both her top ($40; topshop.com) and skirt ($68; topshop.com) are from the fast-fashion retailer.
Shop More Stripe Skirts:
ASOS High-Waisted Skirt, $60
Worthington Asymmetrical Skirt, $44
Susan Graver Liquid Knit Comfort Waist Asymmetrical Skirt, $50
-
9. Lottie Moss
Moss stepped out with her pal while wearing a $68 Topshop skirt.
Shop More Checkered Mini Skirts:
ASOS Bershka Heritage Check Asymmetric Skirt, $45
Forever 21 Motel Glen Plaid Mini Skirt, $38
J.O.A. Draped Plaid Skirt, $72
-
10. Hailey Baldwin
Baldwin put her cool-girl personality on full display with white Dr. Martens, which are on sale for $70.
Shop More White Boots:
Palladium Pampa Hi Originale Sneakerboot, $65
Monki Chelsea Boots, $64
ZIGIny Kiana Booties, $50
-
11. Christina Milian
Milian made heads turn in a plunging slip dress and a $60 cold-shoulder jacket by PrettyLittleThing.
Shop More Denim Jackets:
American Eagle Denim Jacket, $62
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $90
Style & Co. Denim Jacket, $45
-
12. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez nearly fooled us with a pair of faux reading glasses by one of her favorite brands Prive Revaux ($30; amazon.com).
Shop More Faux Readers:
Bobbi Brown Bedford Square Readers,$72
Urban Outfitters Campus Readers, $14
Anthropologie Monarch Reading Glasses, $48
-
13. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes turned a $69 bra by Intimissimi into a chic, fashion-forward moment.
Shop More Lace Bralettes:
Felina Rome & Juliette Strapless Contour Bra, $58
Arabella All Over Lace Supportive Bra, $24
Missguided Tall Black Lace Bralet, $35
-
14. Beyoncé
Beyoncé is a huge fan of House of Cb. And she rocked the brand's $89 Orsina skirt for a night out to the theater.
Shop More Lace-Up Skirts:
PrettyLittleThing Ziva Black Lace Up Skirt, $28
Lost + Wander Lace Up Faux Leather Skirt, $54
Forever 21 Lace-Up Grommet Skirt, $17
-
15. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid gave a $30 pair of H&M dress pants a casual twist with an unexpected hoodie.
Shop More Check Pants:
JOA Crop Plaid Pants, $88
Topshop Red Pop Mensy Trousers, $80
Forever 21 Glen Plaid Capri Pants, $20
-
16. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria made a statement in this $79 dress from her own Eva Longoria collection.
Shop More Lace Dresses:
H&M Lace-Trim Dress, $35
Chelsea28 Lace Fit & Flare Dress, $99
Little Mistress Lace Shift Dress, $44
-
17. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union stole the show in a $35 pleated skirt from New York and Company.
Shop More Pleated Skirts:
Halogen Metallic Pleat Midi Skirt, $79
Moon River Pleated Velvet Skirt, $85
1.State Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt, $60
-
18. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba showed us the power of a good white T-shirt with this $40 Wilfred Free for Aritzia top.
Shop More White Tops:
Madewell 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee, $20
BP. Raw Edge V-Neck, $17
Lark & Ro Embroidered Top, $45
-
19. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski mixed high-end items and affordable styles with a $39 crop top by Meshki.
Shop More Black Crop Tops:
Topshop Smocked Velvet Off the Shoulder Crop Top, $45
AFRM Frankie Off the Shoulder Top, $38
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $25
-
20. Romee Strijd
Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd perfected this leather-on-leather look with a $98 green jacket by Alpha Omega.
Shop More Green Leather Jackets:
BB Dakota Drape Front Faux Leather Jacket, $98
Express Leather Double Peplum Jacket, $80
Levi's Asymmetrical Leather Jacket, $90
-
21. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian kept things chill in a fitted H&M dress.
Shop More Yellow Dresses:
Missguided Mustard Yellow Ankle Grazer Maxi Dress, $29
Forever 21 V-Neck Bodycon Dress, $13
Dressis Tank Dress, $16
-
22. Shanola Hampton
Shanola Hampton wowed in a $88 PrettyLittleThing dress at the Emmys.
Shop More Sheer Gowns:
Topshop Velver & Lace Midi Dress, $50
Boohoo Boutique Vi Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress, $66
Forever 21 Embroidered Lace Overlay Dress, $38