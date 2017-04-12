Get a Head Start on Summer With These 9 Stand Out Cover-Ups

You know summer is rapidly approaching when a big wave of nostalgia washes over you, and all you can think of is the coconut-tinged smell of sunscreen and salty ocean breeze. Feeling impatient? Fill the time between now and Memorial day weekend getting beach-ready—starting with the hunt for an incredible cover-up.
Whether a dress or pareo, this outer layer completely complements your beach look, and goes from morning to night with a few strategic styling tweaks. (Pro tip: Tie a simple sarong up over your neck for extra coverage before a fruity drink run.) Below, we've gathered 9 of our favorite options out there this season. Scroll down to shop!
-
1. A dress that goes beyond the beach
Topshop | $52
-
2. A relaxed South American-inspired kaftan
Lemlem | $395
-
3. A glamorous crepe de chine cover-up
Ariana Degreas | $1,005
-
4. A dress to take you from the beach to the beach bar
March 11 | $1,470
-
5. A floral mini to throw over a simple string bikini
Miguelina | $315
-
6. A cheerful pareo in a sunflower motif
Dolce & Gabbana | $455
-
7. A leopard print option that walks on the wild side
H&M | $13
-
8. A floaty peasant design that's even better with a straw bag
Anjuna | $416
-
9. A cotton-blend scarf you'll live in all summer long
Diane von Furstenberg | $178