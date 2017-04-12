Get a Head Start on Summer With These 9 Stand Out Cover-Ups

You know summer is rapidly approaching when a big wave of nostalgia washes over you, and all you can think of is the coconut-tinged smell of sunscreen and salty ocean breeze. Feeling impatient? Fill the time between now and Memorial day weekend getting beach-ready—starting with the hunt for an incredible cover-up.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

Whether a dress or pareo, this outer layer completely complements your beach look, and goes from morning to night with a few strategic styling tweaks. (Pro tip: Tie a simple sarong up over your neck for extra coverage before a fruity drink run.) Below, we've gathered 9 of our favorite options out there this season. Scroll down to shop!