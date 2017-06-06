10 Affordable Twin Gift Ideas for Newborns

Twins are definitely a double blessing, but shopping for two new babies can turn into twice the headache. But you don't have to worry about doubling up on gifts (or spending extra money). A simple change in your shopping strategy can make things so much easier.

Instead of browsing the stores for two separate gift ideas, find multi-pack items that work for both babies. Think his-and-her options and paired sets. That way you'll be sure to get something both of the babies can enjoy while saving yourself time and money.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

Ahead, we've gathered double-duty gift ideas that are perfect for newborn twins.