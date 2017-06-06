10 Affordable Twin Gift Ideas for Newborns

Twins are definitely a double blessing, but shopping for two new babies can turn into twice the headache. But you don't have to worry about doubling up on gifts (or spending extra money). A simple change in your shopping strategy can make things so much easier.
Instead of browsing the stores for two separate gift ideas, find multi-pack items that work for both babies. Think his-and-her options and paired sets. That way you'll be sure to get something both of the babies can enjoy while saving yourself time and money.
Ahead, we've gathered double-duty gift ideas that are perfect for newborn twins.
1. WADDLE & Friends 2-Pack Pom Rattle Socks
These aren't your average baby socks. The pom-pom footies also double as a rattle that the twins will enjoy shaking.
$20
2. Gap Favorite stripe knit bear hat (2-pack)
Twins will have fun dressing up as baby bears with these sweet caps.
$17
3. Twin to Twin Hardcover by Margaret O'Hair
This precious book will make bedtime extra special for twins. Throughout the story you'll see the twins grow together as you read the heartwarming rhymes.
$9
4. Ralph Lauren Childrenswear Boys' Layette 2-Pack Printed Bodysuit
Picture how cute two little fellas would look in these adorable Ralph Lauren bodysuits.
$30
5. Ralph Lauren Childrenswear Girls' Layette 2-Pack Printed Bodysuit
We can't leave out the ladies. Here's a snap-button option that's made for little girls.
$30
6. Twin Z Pillow
The twins aren't the only ones that will enjoy this 6-in-1 gift. Mom will appreciate the multi-purpose pillow for its ability to help her with nursing, tummy time, and so much more.
$99
7. The Emily & Meritt Cat & Lion Plush
Both babies will love snuggling up to these plush stuffed animals created by fashion designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott.
$34
8. kate spade new york orangerie 2-pack bibs gift set
These orange-embroidered bibs are super charming. And their windowed packaging makes them an even better choice for gifting.
$32
9. WADDLE & Friends 2-Pack Animal Rattle Socks
Whoever said socks are bad gift ideas never came across these fun pairs. And yes, they also have rattles inside for the twins to enjoy.
$24
10. PLH BOWS & LACES Set of 2 Flower Hair Clips
Flower-shaped bows are the cutest hair accessories for babies. And these two pink options make for sweet, easy gifts.
$12