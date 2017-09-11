11 Unique Turtleneck Tops to Layer With This Fall

Sweater season is finally upon us. So we've been searching around for the best turtlenecks out there. Cozy fabrics aren't the only important factor to look for when you're upping your sweater stash this fall. Take things to the next level by shopping around for turtlenecks with interesting silhouettes and finishes that will make the classic piece feel modern and fresh.

Think unexpected cutouts and exaggerated sleeves. That means you'll get to show off your shoulders a bit and still be covered up. You could also keep your summer dresses in rotation by layering a stylish turtleneck underneath. Don't be afraid to mix textures. Thick knits create a chic contrast next to silk finishes. And don't shy away from color. Shiny jewel-toned designs will help you win best dressed, and you'll earn extra points for working glittery finishes into your look.

Need a bit more inspiration? Check out some of our favorite standout turtlenecks below to jumpstart your search.