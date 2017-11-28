Trendy Teen Clothes That'll Make Perfect Gifts

Teen gifts are one of the most difficult things to shop for, especially when you're on the hunt for trendy teen clothes. It can be tempting to purchase the most colorful kid-friendly outfit, but that's not what the average 13-year-old really wants to unwrap during the holidays.
Instead, they're looking for standout pieces that will help them win best-dressed at school and even on the weekends. If you're not sure what's in or out this season, don't panic. We've gathered a list of trendy teen clothes for boys and girls that will also make genius gift ideas.
VIDEO: Great Tech Gifts Under $50
Keep on scrolling to shop our favorite trendy teen clothes.
1. Velour Jumper
Add a velour jumpsuit to your shopping list for the win.
Cat and Jack | $20
2. Padded Parka
Score the jacket-of-the moment for a stylish young man.
H&M | $50
3. Cold-Shoulder Bling Dress
Treat a little one to a sparkly dress with a whole lot of attitude.
art class | $19
4. lightweight flannel shirt
Drop a classic flannel shirt into your cart for worry-free gifting.
J. Crew | $50
5. Trouble Hoodie
Give the fashionable troublemaker a hoodie that will help her win best dressed.
Forever 21 | $20
6. Hooded Biker Jacket
Make layering easy with this two-in-one jacket.
H&M | $40
7. Cold Shoulder Velvet Dress
Make a stylish girl smile with this trendy dress.
art class | $19
8. Jacquard-knit Sweater
Wrap up this cool T-shirt that features a tough graphic.
H&M | $18
9. Velvet Leggings
Score a fuzzy pair of leggings perfect for running, jumping, and more
Forever 21 | $8
10. Indigo Pocket Shirt
Grab a denim button down for a cool twist on a classic.
Old Navy | $23