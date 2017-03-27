Why the Statement Sleeve Is a Must This Spring

Wondering how you can up your blouse and top game? This season it's all about the exaggerated sleeve—and there are so many options, from billowy to bell shaped, ruffled to extra long. The more fun you have with the statement sleeve, the more playful your look can be.
Ahead, 7 styles to shop now.
VIDEO: Spring Florals! The Best Dresses to Buy Under $250
1. Cinched Inseams
Tibi | $345
2. Contrast Piping
Zara | $40
3. A twist on the classic button-down
Simone Rocha | $442
4. Rows of ruffles
Rosie Assoulin | $1,695
5. Extra Length
Extra Long
Ellery | $510
6. Bell Shaped
Mango | $80
7. Exagerrated Cuffs
Elizabeth and James | $325