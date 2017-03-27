Why the Statement Sleeve Is a Must This Spring

Wondering how you can up your blouse and top game? This season it's all about the exaggerated sleeve—and there are so many options, from billowy to bell shaped, ruffled to extra long. The more fun you have with the statement sleeve, the more playful your look can be.

Ahead, 7 styles to shop now.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Spring Florals! The Best Dresses to Buy Under $250