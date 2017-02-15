Trend Alert: The Power Suit (Yes, the Future Is Female) 

The future is female! Hot off the fall 2017 runway the power suit trend is quickly emerging this season. In a time of political unrest designers are strongly vocalizing their support for female power through design. Taking a cue from Melanie Griffith’s character in “Working Girl” the power suit is feminine and fun. Brock Collection shows us romantic red and white gingham, while Altuzarra’s take on the power suit comes in bold stripes with fur-lined collars. Have fun, be bold, and remember the future is female.

VIDEO: Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald‘s daughters modeled for J. Crew at NYFW.

Scroll through and take a look at our top 6 power suits hot off the runway.